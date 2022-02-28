Kakwa Community revels cultural festival

By Bida Elly David

Kakwa Community of Central Equatoria State over the weekend celebrated their long-anticipated and notable cultural festival at Nyakuron Cultural Centre.

The major drive for partying the festival was to recollect their ancestral heritage that started as a linage from their forefathers.

The occasion was attended by a number of government officials which included the Ambassadors of Ethiopia to the country Nebil Mahd, representatives from National and International Organizations as well as bodies from other ethnicities.

The festival was accompanied by a comprehensive exhibition of Kakwa traditional foods with their cooking techniques, Costumes, calabash as well as their traditional grooming with the content of animal skins, bids, and others.

Speaking during the festival, Simon Edwards Elias the Chairperson of Kakwa Community reiterated that the festival was a remarkable moment for setting a compass for exploring the depths of Kakwa culture and heritage in order to advance the discourse of civility to strengthen the social cohesion as well as consolidate the peaceful co-existence as sustainable socio-economic development to achieve national Unity and social welfare.

Furthermore, Simon added that Kakwa Community like other sisterly Communities and organizations would remain a reliable partner towards implementing the national policies and strategies as far as their culture and heritage were concerned.

He added that despite facing aggressions over their culture and heritage over the last 100 years, the Kakwa community would remain a teacher to all kakwa families, communities and the nation at large.

However, Simon pointed out that not only Kakwa Community has been facing aggressions but also the entire communities in South Sudan, especially during the colonial empire which later on brought in Sudan as the main colonist.

Simon urged all Kakwas to be united and friendly to their friends from other ethnicities in order to build a peaceful co-existence towards sustainable economic growth.

In continuation, Simon pointed out that Kakwa community has come with the idea of constructing a museum which would be a centre of learning to the Community and those who want to know the origin of the Community.

In her part, Josephine Napwon Cosman the National Minister of Environment appreciated the initiative taken by the leadership of Kakwa Community in organising the festival marking the heritage and remembrance of their predecessors.

‘’I am so delighted to be here today attending such a wonderful event marking the cultural heritage of kakwa community symbolizing the history of their ancestors. Kakwa Community are good people according to history. They are people who love their ways of living as well as their style of cooking’’ She said.