jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, September 8th, 2021
HomeCover StoryJUSTICE SHOULD BE EQUAL TO ALL WITHOUT FAVOUR
Cover Story

JUSTICE SHOULD BE EQUAL TO ALL WITHOUT FAVOUR

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

Sometimes the law is being abused by those who are entrusted to enforce them. It is so strange that one open a case and the process taken until he is issued the warrant of arrest for the culprit. Days later, the warrant is not enforced and implemented as required by the law only to turn out that the same culprit has also opened a case against those accusing him. How can this be possible? Is it one way for justice delayed is justice denied or is it the question of the law being an ass and only favour those with titles against their names and positions? Someone who complained that his plot had been grabbed and families thrown out in the cold found himself in these circumstances without help from the police station where he had reported the matter. Later, he was informed that the same person had opened a case against his family member under circumstances which are not very clear. What would be happening with the application of well-placed laws which should be governed within the constitution of the land? Some senior security officers of ranks are intimidating people with their status and at times use backup to evade the laws. There are circumstances where cases can draw against one another but very rarely does this happen. Only in situation where one is trying to evade or escape answering or responding to accusations levelled against them by members of the public or civilian population. The case got the ears of the high and mighty profiled individuals but still it has not been concluded. It is just like the weak and the under-privileged are denied a right to exist when seeking for justice. Let there be equal application of justice to all irrespective of the status in the society.

You Might Also Like

Cover Story

PANIC PRICE HIKE OF FUEL SHOULD BE STOPPED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The scene being witnessed in major petrol stations in Juba and parts of the country reminds consumers of what was happening some four years back. Running with the 20 litres plastic containers and lining up in the stations up to overnight were the order of the day which should not be allowed to reoccur. It is like some individuals are behind the current fuel shortage being felt in the country. Some stations have hiked their fuel pump prices while roadside dealers have taken the advantage selling a litre at 1000...
Cover Story

Troika-Vows to support peace process

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mamer Abraham Representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, and Norway is commonly known as the Troika on Friday vowed to Support the peace process as a viable solution to the conflict in the country at a meeting with the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny in Juba. Addressing the media, the British Ambassador who spoke on behalf of the team, Johnny Baxter revealed that they discussed the Situation in Magenis as well as the general situation in the country. He described the meeting as a useful one...
Cover Story

All roads lead to Loa Parish

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Today is the busiest day for those who are travelling to attend Centenary in Loa Parish. Some people had gone some days ago, for those who are travelling today to attend the main event on Sunday, I wish them happy feast. Several of them had been busy these days, due to the nature of their work, that is why they are travelling today. Juba Nimule road is very busy; with different types of cars on the road. Drivers should take care not to...
error: Content is protected !!