JUSTICE MUST BE ADMINISTERED TO PROTECT VICTIMS

The judiciary seems to have woken up to the reality that justice must be administered to protect the innocents. It has been slow and only after the gender violence courts around the country came up with mastered deterrents punishment that others followed suit. Confirmed offenders must bear the brunt of their offences. It is unfortunate that some are locked behind bars only to find their way out without completing sentences. No judiciary can accept to operate in and with jungle laws. It has to be the law of the country which must have its foundation within the constitution.Judiciary is among the three arms of the government together with the legislative and the executive. These three arms manage the affairs of the country for the well-being of the common-man which includes administering effective justice to the victims of theself-proclaimed power dons. Where courts are effective the public end enjoying and demonstrating faith in the judiciary system. Of recent indeed there are convicts who have been sentenced to maximum with possible high penalty and are serving. The courts have woken up because they are administering justice to the oppressed and the less privileged individuals whose fates have time and again rested at the mercy of the unknown power base. The head of the judiciary has been time and again blamed for some short-comingswhich should not be allowed and should be done away from the corridors of national and states justices. The Chief Justice must put his feet down to ensure the good work being carried out now was not tampered with some in and outside forces. Truly, the gender based violence court has brought back hope to many who had never believed that they could one day get justice on the ordeals meted against them.