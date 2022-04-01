JUSTICE-Consultations on legislation soon￼

By James Atem Kuir

The government will on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 launch national public consultations whose basis will be used to initiate legislation for the establishment of the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing (CTRH), the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Ministry announced yesterday.

The CTRH is one of the key transitional justice institutions – alongside the Hybrid Court for South Sudan (HCSS) and the Compensation and Reparation Authority(CRA) – provided for under Chapter Vof the 2018 peace agreement to address widespread human rights violations and other abuses committed by all actors during the years of the civil war in the country.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Ruben MadolArol in a news conference on Thursday announced president SalvaKiirMayarditand his five deputies will officiate the launch of the consultations at Freedom Hall in Juba next week.

“I have invited His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit to launch the public consultations, the outcome of which will form the basis for the enactment of legislation for the establishment of the CTRH in accordance with provisions of Article 5.1.1 of the R-ARCSS,” the Minister said, also extending invitations to the five vice presidents, ministers at national and state levels, state governors, diplomats, representatives of UN organizations, AU and other stakeholders.

The step towards implementing the long-delayed transitional justice processes as stipulated in the peace deal which ended the conflict that began in 2013, comes days after President Kiirordered release of a controversial report linking dozens of top officials to the alleged attempted coup which the government believes were the genesis of the 2013 and 2016 wars.

President Kiirwhile directing the National Security Service (NSS) to release a 72-page report- which has been criticized by the SPLM/AIO – on Monday said the report will help in national reconciliation and healing and assured those implicated of a presidential pardon.

Under the peace agreement, the Commission of Truth, Reconciliation, and Healing (CTRH), shall establish a historical record of the human rights violations, breaches of rule of law, excessive abuse of power committed by State and non-state actors from the date of the signing of the agreement to July 2005.

The national consultations will be organized with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).