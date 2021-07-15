jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, July 15th, 2021
HomeNewsJunior national team ready for CECAFA tournament
NewsSports

Junior national team ready for CECAFA tournament

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Oyiti Pernyang

South Sudan Youngsters U23 yesterday morning had its final orientation, followed by theoretical session on rules and regulations of the Regional Competition ahead of tomorrow’s journey to Ethiopia.

Addressing the Squad, Mr. Victor Lawrence SSFA Secretary General advises the players to embrace teamwork for better performance. He reminded the players that, they have a better chance this season tomake the country proud, adding that the nation is counting on them and I they must not just represent the country, but rather come back home with a trophy this time.

“I can assure you that there is enough chance for you to do good if you work as a team. You shouldn’t go and just represent the country, but come back with a trophy this time. The nation is counting on you; you should at least make us to celebrate your victory, however I wish all the best.”

Mr. Lawrence advises the Youngsters to strictly abide by regulations of the tournament and follow the instructions of their technical team.

SSFA International Referee, Mr. Malong Ring clarified the tournament’s rules and regulations to the playersbefore a delegation of Forty (40) consisting of Twenty-Nine Players, nine (9) officials, one (1) Translator and a Security Personnel were tested for COVID-19 by the National Public Health Laboratory ahead of CECAFA U23 Competition in Ethiopia.

The Delegation will travel to Ethiopian City of Bari Dar via Addis Ababa on Friday, 16th July 2021 to participate in the CECAFA U23 Competition slated to kick off on 17th July 2021.

The South Sudan Youngster was pooled in Group C together with Kenya and Djibouti; it will face Kenya in its first game on 22nd July 2021 following the second match against Djibouti on 25th July 2021. 

According to the draw supervised by the CECAFA Executive Director, Auka Gecheo pitted Uganda against Tanzania and guest side Democratic Republic of Congo in Pool A.

Hosts Ethiopia who has been preparing for over a month will face Burundi and Eritrea in Pool B, while Djibouti, South Sudan and Kenya battle in Pool C.
Uganda will face DR Congo in the opening match on July 1th, while Ethiopia face Eritrea in a Pool B match on the same day.

The best top teams in each of the groups will automatically qualify for the semifinals, while the best runner up from any of the three groups also gets to the last four. While the team that is classified in 9th position after the group stage will not play more games, the other teams classified 5th to 8th will also play in a mini contest to determine the rankings.

The semifinals will be played on July 28th, while the finals take center stage on July 31st. All the matches will be played at the Bahir Dar Stadium.

You Might Also Like

News

LEGACY-Kiir, Abiy to launch green campaign

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Nema Juma President Salva Kiir and  Abiy Ahmed Ethiopian Prime Minister are set to launch a green legacy campaign in the country which is for the tree planting. Initial reports indicate that one hundred million trees apart from the first initiated by the United Nations will be planted under this green legacy. Although there is scanty information and under confirmation from both Ethiopia and Juba the undersecretary of Environment and Forestry, Mr Africano Bartel said that Ethiopia had an initiative called green Legacy, which was based on the initiative...
News

U S Embassy Condemns looting of humanitarian food inWarrap

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang United States’ Embassy in Juba has called on the government to immediately investigate and punish those involved in communal fighting and looting in Warrap State. On Thursday last week, inter-communal fighting left more than twelve people dead in renewed clashes between two communities of Lou Paher and Luacjang of Tonj East and Tonj North. In the letter seen by Juba Monitor, it indicates that the looting has left people already facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity to even less food assistance and the potential of losing...
News

State ministers urges displaced persons to embrace peace

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Atimaku Joan. The state minister of Jonglei and for Central Equatoria state Gerald Francis Nyukuye urged the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in Mangalla to embrace peace with their hosting communities. Minister Nyukuye encouraged the internally displaced people to report whoever is causing trouble to them. “Do not keep those who are causing trouble among you, ensure that you report them to the authority, said Nyukuye. While addressing the community in Mangalla yesterday, the Minister of Jonglei state Malual Gabriel Tong said that since the people have been displaced...
error: Content is protected !!