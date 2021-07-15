Junior national team ready for CECAFA tournament

By Oyiti Pernyang

South Sudan Youngsters U23 yesterday morning had its final orientation, followed by theoretical session on rules and regulations of the Regional Competition ahead of tomorrow’s journey to Ethiopia.

Addressing the Squad, Mr. Victor Lawrence SSFA Secretary General advises the players to embrace teamwork for better performance. He reminded the players that, they have a better chance this season tomake the country proud, adding that the nation is counting on them and I they must not just represent the country, but rather come back home with a trophy this time.

“I can assure you that there is enough chance for you to do good if you work as a team. You shouldn’t go and just represent the country, but come back with a trophy this time. The nation is counting on you; you should at least make us to celebrate your victory, however I wish all the best.”

Mr. Lawrence advises the Youngsters to strictly abide by regulations of the tournament and follow the instructions of their technical team.

SSFA International Referee, Mr. Malong Ring clarified the tournament’s rules and regulations to the playersbefore a delegation of Forty (40) consisting of Twenty-Nine Players, nine (9) officials, one (1) Translator and a Security Personnel were tested for COVID-19 by the National Public Health Laboratory ahead of CECAFA U23 Competition in Ethiopia.

The Delegation will travel to Ethiopian City of Bari Dar via Addis Ababa on Friday, 16th July 2021 to participate in the CECAFA U23 Competition slated to kick off on 17th July 2021.

The South Sudan Youngster was pooled in Group C together with Kenya and Djibouti; it will face Kenya in its first game on 22nd July 2021 following the second match against Djibouti on 25th July 2021.

According to the draw supervised by the CECAFA Executive Director, Auka Gecheo pitted Uganda against Tanzania and guest side Democratic Republic of Congo in Pool A.

Hosts Ethiopia who has been preparing for over a month will face Burundi and Eritrea in Pool B, while Djibouti, South Sudan and Kenya battle in Pool C.

Uganda will face DR Congo in the opening match on July 1th, while Ethiopia face Eritrea in a Pool B match on the same day.

The best top teams in each of the groups will automatically qualify for the semifinals, while the best runner up from any of the three groups also gets to the last four. While the team that is classified in 9th position after the group stage will not play more games, the other teams classified 5th to 8th will also play in a mini contest to determine the rankings.

The semifinals will be played on July 28th, while the finals take center stage on July 31st. All the matches will be played at the Bahir Dar Stadium.