Judiciary to remain Independent amid reform challenges

By John Agok

The Judiciary of South Sudan (JOSS) headed by Chief Justice Chan Reech Madut has vowed to remain independent despite challenges facing the institution amid reform packages that came with Permanent Constitution Making process.

Chief Justice Reech said this in his opening remarks during a two-days Stakeholder Consultative Workshop under the theme: “Judicial Reforms and the Permanent Constitution-Making Process”.

As one of the three arms of the government, judiciary is a vital stakeholder in the permanent constitution-making process and in strengthening a culture of legality and rules-based governance in the Country. Its essence is reflected in its inclusion in the peace agreement by the parties.

Justice Reech said that, judiciary should remain independent without fear of influence or political interference.

“The question we should asked ourselves first before talking about reforms is,how independent of judiciary will be? Judiciary as the third pillar of the government is having challenges, especially lack of respect of our judge from local authority in the executive. Judges are being both threatened and intimidated while adjudicating their cases in court. Abuse of power by executive who turn down the execution of court order”, he explained.

He also decried lack of infrastructure that hit the institution and appealed for quick response from partners in implementing their programs meant for judiciary of South Sudan.

“We are having challenges of infrastructure, since there are no decent offices for judiciary in the headquarters and in all states. I urge our supportive partnersto expedite the implementation of Supreme Court Building projects and GBV courts programs”. He underscored.

Reech applauded the partners for implementing his emanated idea of Mobile courts.

“I really appreciated our partners especially UNMISS and UNDP by implementing Mobile courts, the idea I conceived sometime back and now this brought justice closer to our vulnerable people across the Country”, he concluded.

The objective of the Workshop was to identify the objectives,priorities,challenges, capacity gaps and points of entry for South Sudanese stakeholders and international partner support in the judicial reforms process under the R-ARCSS.

The draft recommendations for effective implementation of judicial reforms under the R-ARCSS would be compiled at the end of Stakeholders Consultative Workshop, as the reference in the permanent constitution – making process.