Friday, July 2nd, 2021
JUDICIARY-Over 600 Laws handed over

By John Agok

The Judiciary yesterday received more than 600 printed South Sudan law Reports of 2012 volume from Max Planck Foundation for International Peace and the Rule of Law.

The official handing over ceremony was attended by six judges led by Chief Justice Chan Reech Madut and ambassador ChristianBader Head of the European Union Delegation to the country.

Reech admitted that, he was very thankful to the ambassador and Max Planck Foundation for printing out the Law Reports. He wondered how much the country would have spent to produce the documents.

“I a m very appreciative to Max Planck Foundation for printing out these books. I do not know how much we would have spent to print these out by ourselves”, he said.

He said how important the Law Reports books which would be distribute to judges and in higher learning institutions.

“We are going to distribute them to universities and judges across the country to learn the law reports”, he added.

Amb. Christian Bader highlighted the main factor the country needed right now amid all challenges was the Rule of Law to get into effect since common law was perceived to be embraced by rich countries only.

“South Sudan needs the implementation of it laws and that the only main problem every common man keeps telling you. That they don’t need anything much more than asking for the rule of law in this country”, he said.

Dr. Kathrin Maria Scherr Head of Sub-Saharan Africa Projects, Max Planck Foundation for International Peace and the Rule of Law, conveyed her deep and immense gratitude to the judiciary of South Sudan for their cooperation in making the printing of the books possible.

“I am sincerely sending this immense gratitude to Chief Justice and judges for cooperating with Max Planck in producing these books. I also extend another appreciation to European Union for funding this process”, she underscored.

The handing over ceremony was organized Max Planck Foundation with generous assistance of the European Union.

