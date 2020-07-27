jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, July 27th, 2020
JUDGES dismissal unconstitutional -EA Court

By Morris Dogga

President Salva Kiir’s dismissal of 13 judges and justices in 2017 has contravened the South Sudan Constitution, and the East African Community Treaty, the regional bloc’s court of Justice ruled on Friday.

President Kiir fired 13 judges and justices who went on strike to demand better pay and improved working conditions.

The Judges were fired through a Presidential Decree read over the State television.

Justice Malek Mathiang Malek-a justice of the Court of Appeal of South Sudan who was among those dismissed by Kiir in 2017 filed a case in the East African Court of Justice challenging the move. The case has been in the court for three years.

In the case filed, Malek claimed that such dismissal was undertaken without following disciplinary measures required under the Judicial Service Council Act, 2008.

He argued that the President has no powers to remove Judges saying his role in disciplinary process only comes at the stage of enforcement of a penalty and confirmation of a decision by a board of discipline, Judicial Service Council and the Supreme Court’s President.

Malek stated that the removal of Judges by the President breaches the Constitution of South Sudan and the EAC Treaty.

He said the move by Kiir amounts to abuse of power and interference with the independence of the Judiciary which has had an adverse effect on the administration of Justice.

He further sought the court to rule on the failure by the Secretary General of the EAC to undertake either in his own motion or otherwise investigations, collection of information, or verify matters greatly affecting the judiciary and judicial officers in South Sudan as provided for under the EAC Treaty.

In a ruling on Friday via video conference, the East African Court of Justice chaired by Justice Monica K Mugenyi ruled that Kiir violated the Constitution and the East African Treaty.

“The act of the President of the Republic of South Sudan of removing the Applicant from the position of Justice of the Court of Appeal vide ‘Republican Decree No. 100/2017 for the Removal of some Justices and Judges in the Judiciary of the Republic of South Sudan, 2017 AD’ dated 12’“ July 2017 is in violation of the Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan and a violation of Articles 6(d) and 7(2) of the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community,”  the ruling seen by Juba Monitor reads.   

The Court further awarded costs to the Applicant.

