Judge fails to turn up for ECSScourt verdict

By Mamer Abraham

The verdict which was to be passed yesterday failed when the High Court Judge Justice Lawrence Jaja did not appear in Court .

All the two parties of Akurdid and ECSS led by His Grace Justin Badi had presented themselves as they waited for the verdict.

No communication from the Judge was heard on phone According to both lawyers.

The two parties of the Defendant and the Plaintiff vowed to return to Court today to check on the Judge.

Both defendants and the plaintiff blamed the Judge for not specifying the exact time for the verdict since he only said it would be from around noon onwards yesterday.

Speaking to Manyang Gabriel, Justin Badi’s Spokesperson yesterday, he said that the case was between His Grace Reuben Akurdid and ECSS not with His Grace Justin Badi.He said that this was the reason as to why they presented themselves in Court as ECSS and Badi remained.

“If you have any mention, it is supposed to be Akurdid and ECSS not an individual case. Badi is the Primate of Episcopal Church of South Sudan and he is the one who is in power. But the institution he is working in is Episcopal Church. It was the House of Bishops of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan which defrocked Bishop Akurdid,” he said.

Philip Maluak, Reuben Akurdid’s Spokesperson accepted the case being between ECSS and Bishop ReubenAkurdid adding that it was the same thing to mention Badi in the case since he leads ECSS and the defrocking letter bore his signature.