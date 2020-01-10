Jubek State MPs pay tribute to late Swaka

By: Bullen Bala Alexander

The Jubek State Members of Parliament (MPs) have paid tribute to the community of Bilinyang for the tragic loss of Swaka Philip Ladu.

Delivering a message of condolence, Governor Augustina Jadalla Wani said Philip has left a void that can hardly be filled adding that in him, the State will miss a very important man.

Addressing the mourners in St. Joseph Parish in Juba, Jadalla described the late Hon. Swaka as a true leader and kind person in the Jubek State.

“Hon. Swaka was a true and kind person because once he says something he always stood firm for it and that was the kind of leaders people need,” he said.

Jadalla called on mourners to console the family of late Hon. Swaka and encourage them to take heart and be strong in this difficult time.

“As Christians we need to encourage the family of late Hon. Swaka, let us encourage the community of Bilinyang so that they continue to be strong,” Governor Jadalla said.

Francis Latio Michael, the Deputy Governor for Jubek State expressed his heart-felt condolences to the family of late Hon. Swaka saying not only that family of the late will fill the pain but the whole State is going to fill the pain.

Speaking to Jubek State parliamentarians, Michael described late Swaka as a hardworking, humble man and always committed to his work and somebody who had ideas for the development of the country.

Rt. Hon. Peter Kenyi Tombe, the Jubek State Speaker said late Swaka was one of the courageous voices and strong persons in Jubek State parliament who dedicated himself to tirelessly serve the people of the Jubek State.

“Swaka left a very huge gap in the Jubek State parliament. Late Swaka was a very dedicated person and courageous voice in the Jubek State Transitional Legislation Assembly and indeed we have lost a great man,” he bemoaned.

He said his death came at very critical time when the parliament needs him the most adding that with peace implementation on underway, there is always need for such a courageous character.

Emmanuel Joseph Kiri, the Chairperson for Information Committee Jubek State Transitional Legislation Assembly said the death of Swaka is big loss to the State Assembly.

“Swaka was an intelligent and excellent person. His death is a great loss to the Jubek State Assembly,” Kiri said.

Late Swaka served in Jubek State Transitional Legislation Assembly as Chairperson of Information Committee Jubek State Transitional Legislation Assembly for 2 years.