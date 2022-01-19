Juba-Yei-Kaya road takes shape- Yei Commissioner

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Commissioner of Yei-River County Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa urged citizens to cooperate with government and the construction company to allow passage for the road as Juba-Yei-Kaya road started.

Commissioner Cyrus mentioned that implementing partner America Refugees Council (ARC) project coordinator guaranteed them on their engagement with the National and state government in Juba.

“We met the management of America Refugees Council project coordinator who told that the process of the road construction engagement is already being conducted by the state government and now we are going to hold county to county meetings this weekso, the citizens responsibility is to open up and welcome this initiative and be willing to allow resources to be used for the construction of the road and allow the passage of the road if it goes through your area or home, I will request that let us willingly accept it . Now we have an opportunity that is going to be tarmacked.it is within our time that we are seeing. Our parents and grandparents have not seen tarmacking of the road, revealed the commissioner.

Commissioner Aggrey emphasize on the value of the road to the citizens.

He called on leaders to provide service to the citizens than for self-benefit.

Aggrey petitioned for willingness from the population to accepting investment in the localities to open employment opportunities.

“This road is not only going to benefit us as the living generation today but it is going the generation that is coming.so, what we should do, should not be for ourselves to benefit but we should look forward to do what benefits the future of this country, central Equatoria and Yei in particular. There is going to be a lot of investment if these roads are constructed. We should also be willing to accept any investment that will come soon. These opportunities are going to open a lot of scholarship to our young men. Opportunities of employment are going to come whether it is extraction of marram or agriculture projects, let us get prepared,”

Meanwhile, Morobo County Commissioner Joseph Mawa John reiterated on the cooperation among the citizens in greater Yei and particularly in Morobo County to avail resources for the road construction and open up room for investment.

He called on the leaders of greater Yei, Central Equatoria state and the national government to work for the development of the country.

“It needs all our collective responsibilities to work together because we have the resources like marram which can be used for the construction. Secondly, am advising the people of Morobo when the road is passing by your home or where you have planted teak trees, we need to cooperate with the company. The road network is development itself.it will bring close whatever you want around you.So, this is a very important initiative taken by the national and state government which we appreciate. We hope that there will be investment coming to greater Yei and Morobo in particular.so we need to work together and bring development to our counties so that our next generation will enjoy the betterment of this country. It is our role as leaders of the current moments to ensure development takes place, “noted the Morobo county commissioner.

The Juba-Yei-Kaya road construction is a national government initiative to enable the movement of goods and service as well as to put infrastructure in place and to improve the standards of living of the citizens.