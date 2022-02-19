Juba-Yei-Kaya road commences

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The construction of the Yei-Juba and Yei-Kaya highway has officially commenced with bush clearance in Limbe Payam of Lainya County on Thursday in Lainya County of Central Equatoria State.

Speaking during the project launch, Lainya County Commissioner Emmanuel Khamis Richard described the construction of the highway as important for nation-building.

He appreciates the leadership of the South Sudan government under president Salva Kiir Mayardit for approving tarmacking of the highway.

Emmanuel says, he believes that the construction of the highway will contribute to the improvement of security and economic development

The local government leader calls on his county citizens to cooperate with those working on the project by availing available local resources that maybe used in tarmacking the road.

“Today is very important as we are witnessing the commencement of the construction of Juba-Lainya-Yei and Yei-Kaya highway. We are only here to witness the commencement of the work but this is a national project that will officially be launched by the president of the republic, I want to take this opportunity on behalf of the government and people of Lainya county to appreciate the president and entire leadership of south Sudan for putting tarmacking of this highway as one top priority of the government. This is one of the strategic economic and security highways that will contribute to improving security and stabilizing the economy of the Republic of South Sudan, therefore I want to urge all the people of Lainya county to cooperate and provide any necessary support that is within our capacity to ensure that this road is tarmacked,” the commissioner appeals

He reveals there are available local resources that will support the continuity of the road construction.

Khamis direct all chiefs to support in identifying areas with the local resources that will facilitate the smooth running of the road project.

He always directs security organs to ensure protection of the project from individual or groups of people who will create insecurity that threatens and interrupts the tarmacking of the road.

The official appreciates Africa resource cooperation or ARC for starting the preliminary steps for the construction of the highways.

“We have local resources including the mountains and maraam available here and therefore the executive director, paramount chief and all chiefs are directed to ensure that those sides are made ready for ARC constructors to be able to access these resources to tarmac this road. This is a national project and it is within our responsibility as the local government of Lainya with security forces to ensure that we protect this project at any cost. We will not tolerate and allow any individual or groups of people to create insecurity that will threaten and interrupt the tarmacking of this road,” assures Emmanuel.

He promises government and its partner’s commitment to see into that tarmacking of the road is accomplished.

The Lainya county commissioner encourages the youths to join the constructors in order to get employed and earn living.