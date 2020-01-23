Juba University closes after chaos over tuition

By: Wek Atak Kacjang

The University of Juba has been closed after students who did not clear up their tuition and barred from writing exams instigated chaos and vandalized properties at the institution.

The administration earlier said any student who did not complete the tuition is deemed to have failed the subjects and would do supplementary examination after paying the amount due, and all Deans of Colleges were urged to observe the instruction.

The order infuriated the students, who were mainly from Western Campus, leading a protest by tuition fee defaulters, which was initially peaceful before it turned violent.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday from the University, Deng Bil William, a fourth year student said, “I came in the morning thinking that I would get to the library to prepare myself for the second paper in the evening.”

“When I came out from the library I saw police force surrounding the gate and then I realized that there was some fears. I did not know that some students protested because they were not allowed to sit for their exams due to tuition fee arrears,” Bil said.

He added that the students were complaining of high tuition fees considering the living standard they were in.

“Most of these students their parents are public civil servants and the salaries being paid to their parents are very low. We said increasing fees should not been allowed that is what happened,” Bil stressed.

He called on the administration of the University of Juba to consider earlier statement given by the student representatives.

“We said there should be no fee hike and students who has not completed their tuition fee should not been restricted from going to classes,” Bil said,

Sunday Santo Alexander, one of the students who had been chased out of the examination hall said, “The idea of University of Juba administration is not right, they were supposed to allow the students to sit and later detained their results.”

“After that those who didn’t pay, their certificates would be detained until they clear the debts because this is a Government University,” she complained.

Professor John Akec, University of Juba Vice Chancellor said there was no free education, adding that some students from different Colleges never paid a single pound, especially College of Engineering.