Juba to host Egyptian trade expo next month

By Bullen Bala Alexander

South Sudan is set to hold six days Egyptian Trade Expo next month, the organizing committee for the event revealed yesterday.

Alfred Sokiri, Executive Director in the Ministry of Investment who is also Secretary of trade fair committee said the event would start on 13th and continue to 18th of July next month.

“The exhibition is going to take place on 13th to 18th July of next month,the exhibition will be overseen by the Ministry of Investment and other supportive Ministries,”Sokiri revealed in a press conference held in the Ministry yesterday.

He added that the South Sudan and Egyptian Trade Fair was organized with the aim of bringing the country’sprivate sector together with Egyptian traders.

Meanwhile Mohamed Montasa the Egyptian Exhibition Director said that the event would provide an opportunity for both countries exhibitors to showcase their products.

“We are happy with the cooperation between the two countries. So, we welcome the event and all of us should work for the interests of the two countries,” said Montasa.

He added that the trade fair would also provide an opportunity for Egyptian and South Sudanese to enhance economic cooperation among them.

At the same time,AyiiDuangAyii the President of South Sudan Business Community and Employers Federation said that the trade fair demonstrated the strong ties between the two countries.

“South Sudan and Egypt have been good friend for so long when we were still one country as Sudan and for that to continue, we need to trade among ourselves in order to realize development and cooperation,” Ayii stressed.

He said it would be good opportunity for South Sudan buyers to be able to meet face to face with exhibitors of Egyptian products at the expo.

Ayii said, hestrongly believed that the event would provide an opportunity for citizens of the two countries to meet and discuss how to promote uniquebusiness between them.

He called on the business community including government, diplomats and public to attend the event.