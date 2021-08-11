Juba Rotary Club donates 50-wooden wheelchairs to Disables

By William Madouk Garang

The Central Equatoria State (CES) Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare in partnership with the Rotary Club of Juba donated 50 Wooden Mobility Aids (Tricycles) to persons with disabilities yesterday.

The donation was meant to ease mobility of people with disabilities in their daily activities.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the CES Minister for Gender, Child & Social Welfare, Bullen Amos Soro appreciated the management of the Rotary club of Juba for their support to people with disabilities.

“Rotary club, thank you very much for putting smiles on the faces of our people, it’s a big achievement and this could have not come out of the blue but through your conviction that disability is not inability,”Minister Soro remarked.

He cautioned people from discriminatingagainst the people with special needs because of their physical conditions.

“All of us here are potentially disabled. Why do I say we are potentially disable? Today you have two legs and when you accidentally involve yourself in accident and break your leg, you become disabled.Today you have two eyes and by accident if something falls in your eye, you become blind,” he said.

Emmanuel Newman Ecodv, the Country Chairperson of South Sudan Rotary said he rejoiced in giving help to the people with needs.

Meanwhile, Ms. Jenifer Yabu Lasuba, an advisor on Human rightsin the office of the Governor of Central Equatoria State congratulated beneficiaries and said people with disabilities were also essential part of community.

“It’s my privilege and honor to be celebrating this particular day with you today. On behalf of Central Equatoria Governor, I would like to extend his greetings to you.He says he is with you in spirit although he is not present,” Ms. Lasuba said.

Pasto Laku,one of the beneficiaries said he was very happy with Rotary organization saying the wheelchair was good and would help them.“Rotary Club did something good by providing us with these wheelchairs which it will ease our mobility. The only thing missing is spare parts,” he said.

Rotary Clubs are branches of Rotary Global network of 1.2 Millionneighbors, friends, leaders and problem solvers who see the world as a place where people unite and take action to create a lasting change across the world.