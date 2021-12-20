jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, December 20th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialJUBA ORPHANAGE STILL NEEDS HELPING HANDS
Editorial

JUBA ORPHANAGE STILL NEEDS HELPING HANDS

What this country needs are not people who will change everything overnight, for that is not possible. What we need are people who use what they have to light a candle for others. Last week, Juba Electric Distribution Company (JEDCO) stepped into the Juba Orphanage and had education materials, clothes and food items distributed to sixty-seven orphans. The children felt remembered and this is an encouraging move by JEDCO and many others planted in them hope that the future is pregnant with many opportunities. Orphanage is one place where you find diversity and unity. These children know why they are there and what they ought to do when they grow up. They don’t know tribes or where they come from. What they know is that they are one family brought together by life. Charity organizations should not limit themselves when they are giving funds. These children are the seeds and future of this country. They represent the 64 tribes of South Sudan. What they need is not only financial support, they need an enabling environment where they will think and produce better results for themselves. The war which changed the future of this country came for all but they were the first victims. Most of these kids have many stories to tell.  The six-seven children are 0.01 percent of orphans in this country. There are many but the orphanage cannot accommodate them all because there are limited facilities at the place. The whole country should invest in these children because they represent a vibrant future of South Sudan. The future of the country is not determined by the number of old people it has; it is in the number of young people it has raised. Children are the future of this country, and when we talk about children, orphans are the first people.   

