Juba-Nimule road re-carpeting start

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Turkish Company, Hatay Holding Construction Company together with South Sudan People Defense Engineering Division has started the carpeting of Juba-Nimule road.

The project aimed to re-carpet the 192 kilo meters of the road from Juba to Uganda border. Hatay Holding Construction is one of the top ten among 250 leading construction companies in the world.

Speaking to the media yesterday, the Vice President for Infrastructure Cluster Taban Deng Gai said that the leading enemies in the country were lack of development, corruption, poverty and tribalism.

“How do we development the nations? The presidenthas come up with very effective policy that for us to realize the philosophy of Dr. John Garang of taking town to the people wemust start withroads.The President has the right to put roads as the first priority”

He added that Juba – Nimule road played greater role for export and import to the market of the East Africa and to the rest of the world. Things thatcome from outside to the country, passes through Nimule Juba road.

“Juba Nimule is going to create a lot of opportunity to young people. Also it is going to contribute to employment of our people especially the youth,” he added.

At the same time, Turkish ambassador to South Sudan ErdemMutaf said that the project was a joint investment between two prominent groups of Turkish companies,HatayHolding Group and South Sudan People Defense Engineering Division.

“Withthis project, condition of Juba Nimule road will be improvedand extended maintenance to continue for fifteen years so that the road will be one of the best maintainedhighway in South Sudan,”

He added that the project among other will give an opportunity for the South Sudanese people to witness and acknowledge the quality work of Turkey civil engineer.