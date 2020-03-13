Juba-Mundri, Yambio-Wau road to be tarmac soon

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The tarmacking of the Juba Wau road via Western Equatoria state is expected to start soon, said officials in the former Amadi state.

The upgrading and tarmacking of the road is expected to start from Juba-Mundri, Yambio-Tambura and to Wau.

An Egyptian Company known as Mighty Group Company was awarded the contract, according to officials.

This came during the meeting between the secretary general of the defunct Amadi state and the representatives from the Ministry of Roads and Bridges in Mundri the former capital of Amadi State on Monday.

According to the officials, the project will be jointly owned by both South Sudan government and Mighty Group Company.

Speaking after the meeting, the secretary general of the former Amadi state, Benjamin Commander Gayos said that the launching of the construction of Juba–Wau road through Western State was good news to the country.

“This project is vital and it is going to restore hope of development to the people of this country,” said Commander the Secretary General for former Amadi State

Eng. Michael Thon the representative from the Ministry of Roads and Bridges said their presence on the ground was to brief and present the findings of the project.

“As Ministry of Roads and Bridges, we will be close with the Mighty Group Company to make sure that a quality work is done and completed in time,” Eng. Thon said.

Eng. Mohammed Osman, the Director of Mighty Group Company said his company would construct the long road from Juba to Wau as expected with international standards.

Eng. Osman did not reveal when the project was going to start but said it would be soon.

According to the officials the project is expected to be completed in three to four years.