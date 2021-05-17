Juba, Moscow boost bilateral ties

By John Agok

The Russian diplomats paid a visit to Juba this week in a bid to strengthen their bilateral relations between two sisterly nations.

The top Russians diplomats were being led by South Sudan ambassador to Moscow Eng. Chol Tong Mayay .

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Hon. Mikhail Bogdanov and his accompanying delegation met President Salva Kiir at the statehouse on Friday.

Addressing the press after the meeting, the Minister for Presidential Affairs Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin said the discussions centered on bilateral relations and Russian support to South Sudan.

Dr. Barnaba also told state broadcaster SSBC that, the government of the Republic of South Sudan is ready to cooperate with Russian Federation since they always stand with this Country.

“The Russian Federation has stood very strongly in the Security Council in trying to oppose the arms embargo and sanctions on the Republic of South Sudan,” “So our president was very thankful for the stand and the great support this country got from the Russian Federation.”

The Russian Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov said Russia will support political dialogue in seeking grassroots solutions to the problems.

“We discussed the possibilities of boosting our cooperation in different fields of economic interests, including intensifying political dialogue and cooperation in the Security Council and the General Assembly of the United Nations to ordinate our positions in very important international and African issues,” he said.

Bogdanov revealed that, they often count on the assessment of security situation through their friends in Juba and they pledged finding solutions to problems.

“We always count on the assessment of our friends in Juba about the ways of solving the problems in this continent. We always support and encourage our African friends to discuss and find the proper solutions to the disputes and conflicts,” he added.

Currently, the UN Security Council has a standing arms embargo on South Sudan which Russia opposes.

The government of South Sudan has on multiple occasions called for the lifting of the arms embargo, arguing that it impedes the graduation of soldiers being trained per the revitalized peace agreement.

But the United States, the main proponent of the arms embargo maintains that South Sudan does not need more arms since there is a lot in the hands of civilians.