Juba Monitor’s administrator off to India

By: Wek Atak Kacjang

Juba Monitor’s administrator is off to India for a two months’ training in the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development [NIESBUD] in Delhi.

The administrator will attend the 8 weeks International Training programme on “Innovative Leadership for Organisation Growth and Excellence (ILGOE).

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Indian Ambassador to South Sudan S.D Moorthy said supporting education was the first priority for Indian government.

Juba Monitor’s administrator, John Mangar Rechdit said his trip to India was basically to represent Juba Monitor’s newspaper and the people of South Sudan in general.

“This course involves how Juba Monitor will grow as a small business enterprise. When I come back, I am going to plan how Juba Monitor is going to prosper.”

He appreciated the efforts of the Indian government through its embassy in Juba and the good bilateral relations with the government of South Sudan in terms of capacity building of business enterprises and journalists.

He revealed that he would be learning in India the kind of businesses run by the media sector. I am going to utilize the skills to improve the standard of Juba Monitor.