jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, July 3rd, 2021
HomeNewsJuba Monitor will start serializing the Great South Sudan Run (GSSR) from Monday
News

Juba Monitor will start serializing the Great South Sudan Run (GSSR) from Monday

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Nema Juma

Juba Monitor, the leading newspaper in the country will be publishing different series of the Great SouthSudan Run from this coming Monday

The expected articles will run up to the Independence Day and will future the genesis and the purpose well thought of to stage the event which brought South Sudanese together at a time when peace was of paramount to the country. It will be all in your favourite leading newspaper grab a copy.

You Might Also Like

EducationNews

Girls top 2020 certificate of primary examination

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James AtemKuir Female pupils have emerged the best in the 2020 Certificate of Primary Examinations (CPE)results, with Naomi Nyiel Deng Dakbai from Saint Andrew Primary School in Jonglei State topping the list with 457 out of 500 marks. George Soro James Lomundu from Merkolog Primary School in Central EquatoriaState also scored 457 marks, to share the top position with Naomi. Another girl Martha Thomas Abdallah along side classmate Emmanuel John Wani Augustino from Hai JCC Negil primary School in Central Equatoria State, scored 456 marks to become the third...
error: Content is protected !!