Juba Monitor staff off to Japan

By Bullen Bala Alexander

Juba Monitor staff Manyuon Mayen has left for Japan yesterday to join the rest of the global scholars during Global Peace Builders Program for Human Resource and Development in Tokyo and Hiroshima cities.

The program that takes about five weeks is designed to master high-level of knowledge for peace building and development for participants.

Manyuon, who is representing South Sudan during the program will join other nine International Program Associates drawn from different African countries and Asia.

Manyuon is expected to share his experience on nature of local peace building initiatives in South Sudan and how these initiatives were impacting on the civil population across the country.

The program is meant to build competencies and strengthen expertise on how to approach peace building in developing countries.

The course work is based on participatory problem-solving learning and is designed to facilitate interactions between peace specialists and scholars for a duration of five weeks.

Participants will learn to apply the acquired knowledge to practice and strive to develop practical skills in the field of peace building and development.

The program is being implemented by the Hiroshima Peace-builders Center (HPC) to champion the skills of practitioners in the field of peace-building and development.