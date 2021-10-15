jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, October 15th, 2021
Juba Monitor receives certificate of appreciation

By John Agok

The Union of Journalist of South Sudan (UJOSS) in Collaboration with Community Empowerment Organization (CEPO) yesterday presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Juba Monitor Newspaper in a bid to recognize their tremendous efforts for covering and donating items to floods-affected people in Unity State.. The certificate was received by the Newspaper’s Managing Editor Odongo Odoyo.

UjOSS president Patrick Oyet Charles applauded the work done by Juba Monitor Newspaper including NO 1 Citizen newspaper and among other media houses who contributed a lot during the call for donation.

Oyet also thanked individuals and freelance journalists that contributed

“ We  are here in Juba Monitor to say “thank you” for your regular support you have shown to UJOSSand even responding to our call  for donation to floods-affected people in Unity State. We thanked all those journalists who contributed including NO 1 Citizen and freelance journalists.”, she said.

Charles also noted that, Juba Monitor Newspaper contributed a lot during donation to Unity State.

“Actually Juba Monitor has really contributed a lot during the donation to those flood-affected in Unity State. Not only that, but always supporting the union in its activities”, he added.

YabaOdongo ,the Managing Editor welcomed the UJOSS team and echoed that, Juba Monitor’s  policy was always to stand in solidarity with people in need in time any tragedy.  Or socio-economic development

Odongo said that, journalists like other members of the public hada role to be recognized in the society by associating positively and that was why they always respond in time of need..

“It is always in Juba Monitor’s policy to respond and stand in solidarity with people affected by floods. What happened in Unity State is a tragedy and it is our role to collectively respond to it”, he said,

It is the first time for Juba Monitor Newspaper to receive recognition certificate from leadership of (UjOSS).

