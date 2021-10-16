Juba Monitor family reenergized

By Martin Manyiel Wugol Bureau Chief.

I was delighted upon opening Juba Monitor Newspaper Website early in the morning of Friday 15 October 2021 to read home’s news as usual. Surprisingly, I found my immediate boss Yaba Odongo Odoyo the ‘veteran journalist’ and doyen of the media receiving well deserved certificate of appreciation for job well done over the years from president Union of Journalists of South Sudan comrade Oyet Patrick.

As saying goes, “Keep doing good things to humanity, and the public will surely one day recognize your positive contributions to the community”.That reality just happened to Juba Monitor English Leading Daily Newspaper in the country.

I would like to thank Union of Journalists of South Sudan together with Community Empowerment Organization (CEPO) for recognizing Juba Monitor positive contribution in the society. Its’ the Newspaperparticularly provides correct and professional dissemination of balanced and well researched news in the country and in East African Community as print medium with largest readership in the country tasked to educate, inform and entertaining people of South Sudan and the region.

In the spirit of keeping professionalism and human desires separate, Juba Monitor leadership and its staff professionally excelled despite challenges of all types of obstacles since the establishment of Khartoum Monitor then and later on re-branded to current Juba Monitor.The reputation and status that caught public attention for good reasons and remains central and guiding principle forever.

On behalf of Juba Monitor, Kampala Bureau team and the head office in Juba, allow me to congratulate the entire leadership and South Sudanese communities and our esteem readership for choosing Juba Monitor to be mouthpiece of the society as an honor we shall never take for granted.

At personal level, I appreciate Juba Monitor editor in chief the kind lady worthy of respect Anna Nimiriano and managing editor Mzee Odongo for giving me platform to express my journalistic talents for last five years serving as Juba Monitor Bureau head of editorial team based in Kampala. A job I really enjoyed doing until the end of my journalism career in the future.

Fellow readership, Juba Monitor will always stand in solidarity with people in good times and in bad times such as of now when natural calamities including Covid-19 as well as floods continue to make communities leave their ancestral homes and become Internal Displace Persons (IDPs) seeking refuge on highland areas of South Sudan.

Once again, congratulations to Juba Monitor Leadership and partners which includes (UJOSS), (CEPO) for leading by example of acknowledging good services rendered to people of South Sudan by Juba Monitor Institution and organizations as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSP). The best way to contribute to achievement of societal goals through philanthropic activities like charitable work, engaging in supporting society as well as volunteering to help community when need be like what Juba Monitor and all organizations delivered to flood victims as part of emergency efforts to support displaced persons in the states affected by the floods.