Friday, June 18th, 2021
News

Juba Monitor editor offto Djibouti

Elia Joseph

By James Atem Kuir

Juba Monitor’s Chief correspondent Elia Joseph Loful is off to Djibouti capital tomorrow at the invitation of Djiboutian government to cover events building ties between South Sudan and Horn of Africa.

During his first courtesy call to Juba Monitor Newspaper earlier this month , Hassan Robleh Mahamoud , Chargé d’Affaires of the Djiboutianmission to South Sudan, requested management of the paper to send a reporter to cover activities on bilateral relations of the two countries.

Mr. Loful excursion wouldalso include covering major infrastructure projects being undertaken by the Djiboutian government andvisiting famous sights in the horn of Africa nation capital.

Lofulwho headsthestates’and bureaus news department said: “I can say it is not actually for me or Juba Monitor only but for all fellow journalists serving the country in the media sector.I am honored to have been giventhis opportunity on behalf of Juba Monitor”.

He noted that such high-profileinvitation demonstratedhow regional countries value and recognize the work of the media in South Sudan.

“This is an important recognition for Juba Monitor in particular, and South Sudan media in general, especially the private owned media. Journalists are not restricted to a particular jurisdiction, but we the staff of the global community,” he added.

Juba Monitor Chief in Editor Mrs. Anna Nimariano said: “It is great opportunity for Juba Monitor to go and cover activities on biliteral relations between the two countries.”

“I hope the stories that Elia Joseph will cover would enhance bilateral relations of these two nations”, she added

