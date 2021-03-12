Juba Monitor Editor in Chief awards correspondent Baraka John

By Emelda Siama John

Baraka John of Juba Monitor Western Equatoria state correspondent who has worked a lot last month February 2021has been awarded by the Juba Monitor’s Editor in Chief.

“Apart from doing the best, John won an award from the Editor in Chief Anna Nimiriano the Director of Grand African Media Service, the monthly award has beenintroduced to encourage correspondents all over the country and others to work more in competitive group,” Managing Editor Odongo Odoyos aid.

“The motivation award will not be confined only to the correspondents, but with cover, all hard workingstaff of Juba Monitor,” he added.

Mr. Odongo said the editorial team staff congratulate Baraka for his effort and other colleagues for working hard for the newspaper.