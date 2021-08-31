Juba markets open despite tension due to unsuccessful civil uprising

By James Atem Kuir | Yiep Joseph | Atimaku Joan

Commercial activities and office works in major markets in Juba City, carried onas usualdespite a tense atmosphere created bythe unsuccessful anti-government protest yesterday.

Tension had been brewing inJuba City and across the country in the days leading up to Monday August 30,the day set by the group calling itself ‘People’s Coalition for Civil Action or PCCA’ for mass uprising to topple the government.

Amid strong proscription of the demonstration by the government on Sunday, security forces in armored vehicles moved on to the streets of major cities across the country to crash the protest creating uneasiness.

In Juba town the largest commercial center in Juba,shops and offices opened rather late Monday morning, andby 10 o’clock were fully operational with the exception of few stalls that remained close probably due to fear of anticipated protest.

Customers circled around shops as they engaged in transaction with traders assecurity personnel carrying guns and others armed sticks hovered about.

“I came to the market earlier today but could not find a coffee shop around here. I thought the shops were not going to open at all today,” said a citizen who preferred anonymity during a visit to the market by Juba Monitor yesterday.

“When I came here this morning, many vehicles mounted with guns and soldiers were moving were moving around. I almost return home but I stayed because some of left,” said a mobile money dealer who operates stall near the bus park in Juba Town.

Meanwhile in Custom Market, businesses such as food stores, restaurants andgreengrocer fruit and vegetable stores were opened as early as 8: am Monday morning, according to the owners.

Juba Monitor reporters who visitedthe market yesterday observed presence of security personnel at entrance and exit of Custom Market bounds. The security officers said they were there to ensure safety of business people and their prosperities from criminal who may use the situation as opportunity to loot.

Custom Bus Park remained busy as commuters alight and climb on taxi to reach their work and businesses.Tea, coffee and shisha stallswere overcrowded the usual way.

Malish Issa Duku, a trader in custom market saidhe opened his shop without disturbance Monday morning but noted that the number of customers that visit in the morning had reduced.

“I have just opened my shop but customers are few not like before, I have a hope that they will increase in number as time goes,” he said.

He said that he was not worry because the police were deployed at the gates and around the main market.

Ali Ahamed a trader in the same market said he was afraid of hooligans who may use planned demonstration as opportunity to loot their shops and properties.

“We as business owners from foreign countries were really worried when some people told us that South Sudanese wanted to protest but luckily there was no one demonstrating this morning,” Ali said.

He called on all South Sudanese to remain peaceful.

as of Monday noon.

Business operators said the low turn up was due to the unsuccessful planned demonstration.

Konyokonyovegetable market which usually buzzes with buyers and traders was shockingly almost empty.

The Konyokonyo taxi park which is usually busy with commuters coming and taking off to different locations within Juba, has few people and taxis waiting.

National Police spokesperson Daniel Justin Boulo said, no form of unrest had been reported in Juba, across the ten state and within all the three administrative areas.

“We got the full report of the situation and it is generally ok including in the ten state and three administrative areas,” said the Police Spokesperson.