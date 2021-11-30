Juba joint mock examination board announces the best school

By Yiep Joseph

Juba Joint Mock Examination Board announced the best school and the top twenty students for the 2021 mock examinations.

The joint mock was organized among seven schools in November with an intention of preparing students for coming National Examination.

Among the seven schools who took part in mock examinations in early November this year, Newton’s House High School took the first position followed by Darling Wisdom Academy meanwhile out of the 740 students who participated only 20 students performed well and the best was Jok Teng Aluong from Promised Land secondary school followed by Dut Philip Jool Joh.

Nicodemus Anyang Panchol the Chairperson of the Syndicates for the joint mock called on the students and the teachers to put much effort citing that many students failed in the mock

“For sure all the schools have failed that is why the best is 33% instead of 50% and I called on the teachers to add more efforts” Nicodemus said.

“Do more infact you have more efforts, you are not only confine here most of you have to go to university,” he added.

Daniel Deng Anyang, the secretary of Juba Joint Mock who was also the header of Promise land Secondary School reaffirmed that the examination was free from all the multipractices

“The exams has been fair, we met all the requirements of the standard examination, I wanted to assured my members that for us to achieve excellence that our examinations must be free from all multi practices,” Deng said.

“We are so happy that this results are fair and free from all multi practices,” he added.

Meanwhile Ajang Peter Dau the Chairperson of Juba Joint mock examination revealed that the board was established in 2019 by seven schools with an intention of assessing and building strong students.

“We set this mock to assess our students and prepared them for the national exams” he revealed.

“We are trying to build our students because some of them are lazy to read we mock them so that the do their research and read hard,” he added.

He revealed that the mock could also help teachers to improve their coverage and prepare well necessary.

Meanwhile the Administrator of Darling wisdom Academic John Aluong welcomed the results citing that it was a step toward preparation for better performances in the National examinations.

“Iam so happy with the board, mock is to mock the students so that when the national examinations comes,it can be revision for them and this is what we encourage such that students can be used to examinations,”.