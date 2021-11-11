jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, November 11th, 2021
Juba International Airport should be Left for International Flights only, MP

By John Agok

Paulino Lokudu Obede, Member of Parliament (MP)

A Member of Parliament in the Transitional National Legislature from Council of States yesterday said in a Press release that Juba International Airport (JIA) should be left for International flights only.

Paulino Lokudu Obede called on States to construct new airport for domestic flights, Charter Commercial flights and leave (JIA) alone for only international flights.

Juba International Airport was first constructed by Shell Company in February 1931 and it has been undergoing some improvements and expansion to meet International standard since May 2011 till date.

The facility handles International and Local Airlines, Cargo air traffic and Chartered Commercial flights.

It is also used by the South Sudanese Military, United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), UN Humanitarians Air Services, UNHAS, World Food Program, ICRC and many other NGOs Flights.

JIA is currently situated in the middle of the residential areas which is extremely risky for the households living around the airport.

In 2015, 36 people were killed when a Soviet-era Antonov Plan crashed in Gabat just few minutes after taking off from JIA.

In August 2020, eight people lost their lives while a single passenger survived with injuries as Cargo plan crashed into a farm in Kameru area minutes after it took off from JIA.

In November 2021, a Cargo Plan crashed near JIA and left five people dead in Gondokoro.

The few mentioned accidents were enough to say that a lot of works needed to be done in Aviation Authority and Cargo Flights in South Sudan.

Most of these happened without accountability to the families of the victims.

“Therefore, I would like to suggest the following as a member of the National Legislature Council of States,” said Paulino.

