Juba Institute of Health Sciences receive facemasks

Juba Institute of Health Sciences yesterday received 100,000 facemasks from the World Health Organization and European Union through the National Non-governmentalOrganization (Rescue Initiative).

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone,the executive director of Juba Institute of Health Sciences Dr. Isaac Ayii appreciated WHO/EU for their help to the institution.

He further appreciated the Rescue Initiative for their commitmenttoward the fight against Coronavirus.

He explained that the facemasks will help the students and the staff throughout the academic year.

“For sure these facemasks will not only complete this academic year but also next academic year as the world gets the best solution for this pandemic,” Dr. Ayii said.

He revealed that there is a chance of giving the surplus to the other institutions.

“We shall see how to supply the surplus to other sisterly higher institutions of learning with similar initiative of training during this time of Pandemic for example University of Juba and other Health ScienceInstitutes,” he said.

Dr. Ayii explained that Juba Institute of Health Sciences has been operational amidst coronavirus.

“Juba Health Sciences Institute graduated students last year and they are now helping in the fight against coronavirus,” he said.

Dr. Ayii mentioned that the institution has been operating while following all the preventative measures of social distancing, hand washing, wearing of facemasks and the use of sanitizers.

He appealed to the government to lift the lockdown and allow the citizens to live anormal life while following all the preventative measures provided by Ministry of Health.

“Iam against the lockdown since I don’t see it effectiveness toward the fight against coronavirus. Citizens can continue with their normal life while following the preventative measures,” he said.

He narrated that most of the people in the country survive on daily earning and that enforcing lockdown leave them without food.

He further mentioned that lockdown has been enforced on citizens several time but still the number keeps on increasing hence making it senseless.

“Lockdown will not help, what will help us is putting on masks, social distancing, washing hands and use of sanitizers where necessary,” Dr.Ayii said.

He appealed to the general public to protect the vulnerable group such as the elderly people.

He called on the government to start possible preparations for the schools to re-open.

He urged the citizens not to ignore the virus citing that it is already within to stay with the people like other virus and there is need to follow the preventative measures.