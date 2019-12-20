Juba Football Stadium busy under construction

By: Bullen Bala

The Engineers at GS –Construction Company which is responsible for the construction of the South Sudan Football Stadium are busy working in order to complete their work earlier next year and on time.

Juba Football Stadium construction officially kicked off on 5th of April 2019 and expected to complete earlier 2020 according to the recommendation from the FIFA and CAF.

The project was funded by FIFA, and the stadium will take a capacity of 7,000 seat audience after completion.

The constriction of the stadium is a $5 million promise made to SSFA by FIFA President during his visit to South Sudan after his first election as head of the world soccer governing body.

Last month, the President of South Sudan Football Association with an accompanying board of Directors visited the Stadium and the visit was to see for them how much progress has so far been made with the construction of the stadium.

The visit made SSFA president to be impressed by the work of the GS Construction Company.

“I’m pleased to see that everything is going on well and hope that it will be completed as planned.”