Juba county inaugurates foundation stone in Luri-Rokwe

By Lodu William Odiya

Juba CountyBlockon Tuesdayinauguratedafoundation stone laying of juba county modern maternity hospital.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, the Central Equatoria state Minister of health, Najua Juma Mursal thanked the county authority for their imitative because in every county there must be county hospital and the state respectively.

She said that there were only two county hospitals in the whole state of central Equatoria.

“We have one county hospital in KajoKeji and one county hospital in Yei, but the rest are not having hospitals, for Terekeka and Morobo are called hospitals, but they are not hospitals, those are primary healthcare centers (PHCC),” she said.

She added that Central Equatoria state ministry of health has already submitted its request for upgrading Lainya PHCC, Terekeka PHCC and Morobo PHCC to become county hospitals.

“These facilities are qualified to become county hospitals, in Juba County we did our assessment in the whole PHCC and we found that the PHCC are not having enough spaces for creating more buildings because the areas are so squeezed”, she said.

She revealed that Central Equatoria state ministry of health has the plan for strengthening Yei hospital and also rehabilitation of KajoKeji hospital.

She urged the commissioner of Juba County always to coordinate with the ministry of health to ease their work.

“Coordination with the ministry of health for all the government levels is very important because this coordination with the local government are service, this will help the poor who cannot afford to go to expensive hospitals to access the available service provided”, she said.