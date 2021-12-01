Juba County celebrates achievements

By Lodu William Odiya

Juba County government has celebrated the achievements of it sons and daughters who were appointed at the different levels and positions in the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGNU).

Juba County, Charles Joseph Wani, on his remarks said that even though there were achievements, Juba County is still faced some challenges like land grabbing, insecurity among others.

“We shall work with the national government to embrace peace in the country,” he said.

The Commissioner urged the members appointed in various positions in the Revitalized Transitional Government to work hand in hand in order to serve the people of Juba County and promote peace and stability in the country.

The Central Equatoria state Youth representative, Mr. Samuel Kenyi Olimpio said that the day would go down in the history of Juba County that they have brought together sons and daughters of this great state to coexist among themselves and realized that peace is their ultimate goal and destiny.

“The youth of south Sudan have played and are playing vital role in the constructive process of building social cohesion, economic prosperity, hence youth are ultimately the social actors of peace and tranquility,” he said.

He added that the celebration has marked the new era of togetherness and working with common objective to develop the nation and to make sure that current and future generations prosper in their endeavors knowing that one day sustainable peace would be achieved.

The Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria state, Sarah Nene on her remarks said that in Juba County they were implementing the revitalized peace agreement and they were the inclusive government.

“We are working for the success of the state as well as the success of the nation” said. The Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria state, Sarah Nene.