Juba City mayor vows to improve administrative systems

By Lodu William Odiya

The Mayor of Juba City Council (JCC), Michael Lado Thomas Allah-Jabu has promised to improve the administrative systems of Juba, Kator and Munuki blocks in order to increase work efficiency.

“I knew that there might be some challenges with the administration because when I came here I found that people are coming late for work therefore I want to see that there is punctuality, not only here but in all blocks and the administrative units.”, said Mayor Allah-Jabu.

He said that he will distribute his deputies to all the respective blocks in order to monitor the daily attendances of staff.

Allah-Jabu said that he required transparency and accountability in the management system of the Juba Block Councils in accordance with the laws.

“We need to respect the finances and administration of this institution, we don’t just work anyhow”, he said.

Mr. Charles Sebit, a staff of the Juba block quarter council said that they faced a lot of challenges including the lack of office premises and issuing of building permits among others that hinder work performance.

“We also lack quick response by the security organs when they are needed in emergency cases”, he said.

Sebit said that the quarter council was sure that all the problems he highlighted would be solved under the leadership of Mayor Allah-Jabu.