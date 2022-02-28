Juba city launched clean up campaign

By Fatuma Asha Ali

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) South Sudan in collaboration with Juba city council and Juba Rajaf Solid Waste Management Group has launched a cleanup campaign which is due to start in April within Juba in three blocks.

The three blocks included Muniki, Juba, and Kator.

According to a press release seen by Juba Monitor, the aim of the campaign is to create public awareness about the importance of waste collection and maintenance of sanitation to strengthen corporation among local governments, citizens and business entities in waste management.

The Director, Department of Environment and sanitation, Juba city council Gasim Erasto Ibrahim said, ‘’on my behalf as the Director of Environment I pass my regards to everybody who comes to witness this very important occasion and we are very glad to have this great day for the launching of keep Juba clean and green.’’

“We are here today launching the keep Juba clean with the help of our brothers and sisters from Japan International Cooperation Agency, a friend in need is a friend indeed, we are seeing a lot of people having a lot of rubbish in their premise so,this is why today with our mayor of Juba city decided that Juba to be more green than ever.’’ He cited

Gassim concluded that they are pleased to tell everybody in Juba city that they need everything to be clean, we are also pleased to tell you that everybody in Juba city should have the initiative of cleaning Juba starting right from yourself and your house so from today onwards we need everything to be clean.’’

Furthermore, the Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency South Sudan Sagara Fuyuki on his remarks on Saturday said ‘’ we Japan international cooperation Agency is pleased to participate in this cleanup campaign hand in hand with the residents of Hai Mauna and juba city council. It is great to see Agents of Juba city actively participating in such event.’’

‘’ I think it is very important to cope right to keep the city clean I hope during this activity hand in hand we will be able to clean up Hai Mauna and ensure a better environment for public health and hygiene for this area,’’ Fuyuki added.

He also said that, in the coming weeks, two more cleanup campaigns will be held in Juba.

He revealed that Japan International Cooperation Agency will be working together with the Juba city council on implementing two new projects which include ‘the granted project’ which is to aim at enhancing the equipment of the Juba city council to conduct their storage waste management collection.

Micheal Lado Thomas the City Mayor of Juba city council also said, ‘’today am really glad in order to say that we are standing here in St Augustine premise and mobilize all the inhabitants of this area in order to come together and launch the campaign of cleaning Juba city council which is today starting in Muniki block council in Mauna block three.’’

Michael added that JICA has a number of activities and developmental projects in the Republic of South Sudan within Juba City such as connecting the watering network almost done within all the areas of the city and they were also behind the construction of freedom bridge in Lologo two within Rajaf Payam.

He promised to work hard in order to see Juba city clean with the collaboration of all quarter councils operating in all areas within the city and asked for cooperation from citizens.