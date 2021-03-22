Juba city gets new Mayor

By Yiep Joseph Lueth

The Juba City Municipality received a new Mayor and two deputies for Administration, Finance and InfrastructureDevelopment respectively upon the gubernatorial order.

The Central Equatoria State Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony Wani on March 19th 2021 issued a gubernatorial order for the appointment of Mr.KalistoLadu Faustino as the Mayor of Juba City, Mr. Solomon Pitiya Nyambur deputy for Administration and Finance, Mr. Thiik Thiik Mayardit for Infrastructure Development.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, Tarir Makoi the spokesperson for South Sudan National Youth Union stated that their office has welcomed the move and urged the other governors also do the same.

“We are really happy and excited for the appointment of those capable youth in City Council,” Mr. Makoi said.

He cited that the appointment of Mayor and the deputies will help improve garbage collection and other infrastructural developments within Juba.

He called on the SPLM and other parties to consider 30% youth representation in both national and state governments.

“We are still calling on the other governors who have not yet appointed the town mayors to appoint more youths,” he appealed.

He called on the youths appointed in various positions to work hard and be exemplary to others.

The appointment of the Town Mayor within the age bracket of the youth is a key step to the youth presentation in the Transitional Government of National Unity.

However, the re-appointment of the Deputy Mayor for Infrustrature Development gave agreen light to the residences for his infrustratural development in the past.

Sources revealed that the reasons for re-appointment of the Deputy Mayor for Infrustrature development came asresult of his commitment towards issues affectingJuba residents in his former leadership.