Juba Bridge Lane officially closed

By Mamer Abraham

The inbound lane of the Juba Bridge which serves as the exit from Juba to Gumbo was officially closed yesterday for forty five days as engineers untightened the bolts of the decks of the pedestrian footpath over the bridge.

The closure of the lane came after engineers requested the government for its rehabilitation to be in proper condition like its sister lane which was renovated in 2020. Only a single lane would be operational until the end of forty five days.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, John Lieny Bol, an engineer with the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces said that the decks were split by heavy vehicles making the engineers to repair them occasionally.

“The lane will open again after 45 days and trucks will be crossing only in the evening. The bridge is not broken, the truth is that we want it to be in good condition as the other lane which we repaired in 2020. We want it rehabilitated so that people can be free,” said Lieny.

In April, 2020, the rehabilitation of the bridge was completed by Rhino Construction Company according to early media reports costing approximately 4 million US dollars.

The Bridge which was constructed in 1972 and first renovated in 2008 is the channel of accessing commodities from East African countries to boost the economy of the country.