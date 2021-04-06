Joy to 58 united families

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday, it was reported that 58 women and children who were abducted last year during inter-communal fighting in Jonglei State were reunited with their families. That was great news to the people of South Sudan and particularly the families, relatives, and friends of those women and children. the Government of South Sudan should thank the management of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) for the effort they made in reuniting those families within a period of one year.

I know it has not been easy for them to succeed in bringing those women and children to their families. The mechanism they used in convincing the abductors and challenges they faced should be appreciated for this huge achievement. Cases of abductions are common in South Sudan, a country that has severe conflicts.

It is important to know reasons why women and children were being abducted. If it was because of fighting as stated in the story, let people leave fighting and embrace peace. During those periods of time, there were a lot of things that happened to the families of those women and children. They might have lost hope that they are not going to be reunited with the families.

Several of them might have been frustrated with the lives they were in, and have been looking after their children and women. What happened to them was not yet said out. For them to stay out from the families for the period of one year was not easy. Due to the above mentioned conditions, they need counseling, both children and women. It would be conducted according to their ages and level of understanding.

They need to talk and explain the situation where they went through, so that it would help the Councilors to heal them.

It will take time for them to recover from what happened. In the side of the women may be some of them were raped, need to get information from them for their treatment. Any information connected with rape is not easy to reveal in public, it needs to be handled with care. May be they may need assistant on how to start living. Are their homes in peace, so many questions would come out after sometimes? I hope they were welcomed with joy after long time.

However, abduction should be stopped in South Sudan so that it willnotcause problems in various communities.

May God bless us all.