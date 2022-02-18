jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, February 18th, 2022
Joy in Khartoum as Bright starlet beat Sudan women football team

Hundreds of fans from both Sudan and South Sudan stormed Jebel Aulia Stadium

By John Agok

Senior Women football team (Bright starlets) yesterday thrashed the Sudan Women football team by  6:0 in FIFA friendly Window matches in Khartoum.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on Phone from Khartoum, Mr. Albino Kuek, the head of SSFA delegation to Khartoum and doubles as the Public Communication officer shed more light on and confirmed ecstasy of joyous phenomenon from South Sudanese fans in Khartoum demonstrated after Bright Starlets big win against Sudan in FIFA Friendly match.

“Our bright Starlets have put a big smile on the fans’ faces in Jebel Aulia stadium today, by beating Sudan Women on 6:0 and this meant that, Bright Stars’ loss has now been altered to joy by our Bright starlets”, he said.

Kuek also revealed another optimism ahead of last match slated for Sunday 20th with Sudan Women team.

“We are still very optimistic for Sunday match which is the second match between the very teams. Our Bright Starlets will still do wonders as they have already proven it today. So, at all no worry about on the last game in FIFA Friendlies”, he added.

Senior Women team (Bright Starlets) and Sudan Women were greeting each other in Jebel Aulia Stadium at the kick off

However, in South Sudan Cup 2021/2022 Semi-Finals set for today between Super Stars FC of (Bor) and Al Hilal FC of (Wau) will be playing at 3:00 CAT in Buluk Playground.

The winner from this match will face off Zalan football club of Rumbek in this year’s finals.

