Journalists urged to uncover the truth despite threats

By Yiep Joseph

South Sudanese Journalists have been encouraged to uncover the truth regardless of many prevailing threats including intimidation and imprisonment to hold wrongdoers accountable.

Speaking to journalists during a get-together dinner organized by the National Press Club (NPC) yesterday, US Charge d’ Affairs, David Renz encouraged journalists to continue to uncover the truth regardless of threat from powerful individuals.

“Ask yourself why you are doing this story; to inform? At a time when the truth is increasingly under attack, our need for accurate, fact-based reporting, open public conversation, and accountability has never been greater, Journalists uncover the truth, check the abuse of power, and demand transparency from those in power,” the US envoy said.

“It is often said that with great power comes great responsibility, and that is especially true for your profession, you hold positions of influence, shaping how your audience understands events by the way in which you tell your stories, by the facts you relate and those emulsions you draw and the opinions you express,” he added.

“Yours is not just a profession. Many would say it’s a calling, one that all too often asks you to risk your safety and security to speak truth to power. We celebrate the courage of truth-tellers who refuse to be intimidated, often at great personal risk, and we reaffirm the timeless and essential role journalism and a free media play in societies everywhere,” he explained.

In her remarks, the Editor in Chief of the Juba Monitor Newspaper appreciated all Journalists for coming together to share experiences and interact with each other.

Mrs Anna appreciated partners for their unwavering support to the media fraternity.