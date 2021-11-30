Journalists urged to specialize on Human Rights and Ethical reporting

By John Agok

Over 20 journalists have been trained on Human Rights and Ethical reporting yesterday by Union of Journalists in South Sudan (UjOSS) in collaboration with United Nations of Human Rights.

25 journalists drawn from all media houses in Juba received Capacity building workshop on Ethical and Human Rights reporting, meant to strengthen reporting skills, among journalists and become responsible when approaching stories of ethical dilemmas.

The Director General of Information and Media Compliance at the Media Authority Mr. Sabana Abui urged the journalists to be professional in Human Rights violation stories.

“Journalists should learn more skills and knowledge on Human Rights reporting and be professional in ethical reporting”, he said.

Abui also noted that, journalists should not exceed others people rights.

“You need to report responsibly so that, the law can protect you. You must play roles of ethical reporting which is in the center of laws. Remember there is limitations in Human Rights reporting “, he added.

UjoSS President Oyet Patrick Charles encouraged journalists to do more specialization in Human Rights laws.

“I encourage you journalists to do more specialization in Human Rights contexts, especially both International Human Rights laws and constitutional Human Rights laws. These will enable you to be professional in Human Rights and Ethical reporting”, he said.

Oyet also told journalists to know limitations of Freedom of Expression and when reporting on Human Rights.

“When covering sensitive stories, journalists should be mindful in respecting the rights of others. You should not step on other people’s feet”, he added.

UjoSS organized this two day Workshop with funding from UNMISS under Department of Human Rights Division.