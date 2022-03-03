jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, March 3rd, 2022
HomeNewsJournalists trained to engage with women parliamentarians
News

Journalists trained to engage with women parliamentarians

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Community Empowerment for Progress Organization

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) in Collaboration with Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS) yesterday trained Journalists on how to engage with Women Parliamentarians on influencing decision making in South Sudan

Speaking during the one-day workshop that was  Supported by UNWOMEN, UJOSS president Patrick Oyet said that the training came at a crucial time because this is the time budget is being passed in the parliament and the election is almost on the way, so there is a need of capacity building.

“This training came in a crucial time because this is the time constitution and budget are being passed in parliament and I hear election might take place, so this training {came in the right time} there is a need of capacity building, and we also need to do our work as Journalists by making sure that we provide the public with an accurate information,” he said.

Oyet also told Journalists to do their work to gain respect from common citizens through accurate reporting.

“We need to do our work, we want to be respected as Journalists, if we want to do professional work, if we want to do our work for the public, we need to make sure that we provide accurate information, this is how we are going to gain respect, this is how we will help the public,” he added.

In his part, the Executive Director for CEPO, Edmund Yakani told journalists to balance their stories to maintain impartiality. 

Meanwhile the Program Officer for UN Women in South Sudan, Shukria Syed said that Media in any country plays a greater role majorly when it comes to peacebuilding.

“There is a big role Journalists do and are doing, while Journalists also play a role in peacebuilding and also creating either good or bad image of the country, so am honored to be part of you {Journalists},” she said.

You Might Also Like

News

Inflation decreases as commodities gain value

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Bida Elly David Consumers yesterday said that the inconsistent market imbalance through price rise in the commodity market that affected their ability to meet their basic necessities has finally balanced This came during an interview with consumers regarding the latest market update on commodity prices in Kubri-Haboba and Juba Markets Last year, the National and state chambers of commerce held a series of evaluative meetings with foreign and domestic traders aimed to bring the market into an equilibrium level by decreasing the price of food and non-food items in...
News

Two Killed in Kit, Obama Village

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Ochan David Silvio  Two people including a young child were reported killed yesterday (2/3/2022) in the Kit area (also known as Obama village) in an act of revenge attacked by the cattle herders as tension expound in Magwi County. This unexpected raid took place during the daytime when people were busy with their day-to-day life Kenyi one of the deceased who hailed from the Bari community was shot dead while on his way from fishing. His other friend who was in his company was injured and he is now...
News

UN condemns ambush on its convoy in Jonglei

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Deng Ghai Deng  The United Nations Mission in South Sudan and the World Food Program are condemning a recently attempted ambush of a UN convoy in Jonglei State.  In a joint statement issued yesterday, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the World Food Program (WFP) say unknown gunmen attacked a convoy of 59 trucks carrying WFP food and nutrition assistance 30 kilometers from Gadiang on Monday. The Acting Humanitarian Coordinator, MeshackMalo says the convoy was under the protection of UN peacekeepers and moving to various parts...
error: Content is protected !!