Journalists trained to engage with women parliamentarians

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) in Collaboration with Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS) yesterday trained Journalists on how to engage with Women Parliamentarians on influencing decision making in South Sudan

Speaking during the one-day workshop that was Supported by UNWOMEN, UJOSS president Patrick Oyet said that the training came at a crucial time because this is the time budget is being passed in the parliament and the election is almost on the way, so there is a need of capacity building.

“This training came in a crucial time because this is the time constitution and budget are being passed in parliament and I hear election might take place, so this training {came in the right time} there is a need of capacity building, and we also need to do our work as Journalists by making sure that we provide the public with an accurate information,” he said.

Oyet also told Journalists to do their work to gain respect from common citizens through accurate reporting.

“We need to do our work, we want to be respected as Journalists, if we want to do professional work, if we want to do our work for the public, we need to make sure that we provide accurate information, this is how we are going to gain respect, this is how we will help the public,” he added.

In his part, the Executive Director for CEPO, Edmund Yakani told journalists to balance their stories to maintain impartiality.

Meanwhile the Program Officer for UN Women in South Sudan, Shukria Syed said that Media in any country plays a greater role majorly when it comes to peacebuilding.

“There is a big role Journalists do and are doing, while Journalists also play a role in peacebuilding and also creating either good or bad image of the country, so am honored to be part of you {Journalists},” she said.