Journalists trained on reporting refugee rights in Adjumani

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

About 20 journalists in Adjumani district participated in a two-day training which started on Monday and ended on Tuesday 19 October.

The training was organised by Refugee Law Project, an organization functioning to empower asylum seekers, refugees, deportees, IDPs and host communities to enjoy their human rights and lead dignified lives.

The training aimed at enhancing capacities of reporting and understanding refugees’ concerns.

Refugee law project is collaborating with various media stakeholders and media associations to implement activities aimed at strengthening the role of media in reporting refugee affairs and addressing the challenges the refugees face in different settlements.

Akelo Martha, a facilitator of the training asked all journalists in Adjumani to be professionals when reporting refugee issues.

“We managed to train the journalists on how to report refugee affairs,’’ she told Juba Monitor.

“I want to appreciate also some journalists working with Juba Monitor for the turn up,’’ she added.

However, Adjumani district hosts approximately 213,000 refugees.