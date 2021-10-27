Journalists trained on Covid-19Vaccine

By John Agok

The National Ministry of Health with support from the partners yesterday trained over 40 journalists drawn across the country for two days about the types of Covid-19 vaccines which was in a bid to ensure proper awareness on Covid-19 vaccines uptake.

The Covid-19 Media Training for state level Radio Stations aimed to provide accurate and timely information to promote communities on Covid-19 in general and more specifically on vaccination.

Emanuel Moju, Deputy Director of Health Educative and promotions in Ministry of Health revealed the importance of the training.

“Our objectives of having training is to reach remote population with accurate and timely information about Covid-19 messages through local radio”, he said.

Moju also added that the training would address vaccines “hesitancy” that could be due to misinformation or rumors around vaccine safety, efficacy, or availability and eligibility.

He said that the training provided accurate and updated information about Covid-19 vaccines, including possible side effects, and vaccination efforts in South Sudan to the public.

Meanwhile, Wilson Bol a journalist from Unity State admitted that they had received a lot of information regarding Covid-19 vaccines including vaccines safety and efficacy.

“We have received a lot of information regarding Covid-19 vaccines including on what can be done to increase Covid-19 uptake, this is thorough Drama, PSA, Talkshow, awareness through banners, newspapers and community engagement”, he said.

Bol revealed that, they have learned on how to ensure compliance with correct reporting about Covid-19. In letting public know about Covid-19 messages through right channels and sources avoiding the spreading rumors and Misinformation”, he added.

There have been vaccines hesitancy that could be due to Misinformation or rumors around vaccine safety, efficacy, or availability and eligibility.

The Country s’ taskforce had been forcing government institutions and public to go for vaccines while there was huge shortages of vaccines.

The training was organized by Ministry of Health and with funding from World Health Organization (WHO).