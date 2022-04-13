Journalists trained on capacity building and gender reporting in Bor

By Jacob Bol Mayar

Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS) with support from UNESCO launched three days training workshop on conflict-sensitive, gender reporting, ethical, accurate reporting, safety and protection of Journalists, and reporting on the constitution-making process with aim of strengthening the Journalists in Jonglei state.

Daniel Majak Kuany, the National Secretary-General at the Union of Journalists of South Sudan appreciates the State Ministry of Information in Jonglei for giving them a go-ahead for the workshop that enabling them to conduct the workshop.

“The media training will last for three days to enlighten the journalists on reporting on constitution-making, gender, human right, accuracy, ethical, fairness, safety, and protection, so, today we have our lawyers, facilitators, and media trainer to take you in-depth about the systematic areas of the training so that the constitution-making process is on-going in the country.

He added the role of journalists is like choosing the right partners, the right partners come with many responsibilities, the same thing “as journalists if you do your work professional, if you do you work adhering to ethic and code of conducts and you would be able to enjoy your professions, as a journalist, you would be able to serve the communities and report on things related to constitution-making.

Doreen Loboka, the Communication and information specialist at UNESCO said that the journalists have a key role to play in ensuring that the constitution-making process is owned by the people of South Sudan and how to make sure that owning and participation, this is where the media come in to educate the public about the constitution-making process.

“The media educate the public on constitution-making process but also an opportunity to gather their views and enable them to understand and participate in the process as this should enhance them to be participants in the process and we may not preach everyone more than one guideline we expect that through the major platform you are able to get their views are heard by the concerned”. Said, Doreen

Doreen urged the journalists that, as you educate the public you need to make sure that the information is passed and understood clearly which will be possible when you use the local languages, let’s move away from using English because most of the people in the communities are not educated, so I urged to use local languages in updating the public about the constitution-making process.

The Director-General in the Ministry for Information and communication and the postal service, Mahammad Chuol Peter said that we in the ministry of information and communication are working hard with journalists to spread the news which circulates in the state and also the information about peace and give an update to the community.

“Journalists are ambassadors of peace, your work is to preach the messages of peace and I have been listening to radio tuning programs in local languages such as Nuer and Dinka”. Said Chuol

Chuol also that the ministry needs to recruit new journalists and deploy them in the counties in order to bring the information to the people of Jonglei state and declared the workshop open.