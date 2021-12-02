Journalists should sacrifice more

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Veteran Journalist who is the founder of Equator Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) and Radio Juba and who worked for 47 years in the profession yesterday urged journalists to sacrifice for change of others and selfless fight for society.

The call came during the Eleventh Anniversary of Juba Monitor.

FarajJumaZaid said that it was the fundamental responsibility of the press to make sure that democracy stood the test of time without any form of compromise, prejudice and hatred in their reportage, adding that they should always remember that a good name is better than fortune.

“Therefore, every journalist should adhere to the stipulated professional and ethical standards, as stipulated in the media code of conduct and the constitution,”

At the same time, Juba Monitor Editor in Chief Anna Nimiriano said that the eleventh birthday of Juba Monitor was a new start, a fresh beginning and a time to pursue new endeavors with new goals.

“Move forward with confidence and courage. You are very special people, May today and all of your days be amazing. I wish you a day filled with happiness and a year filled with joy,”

The ceremony was attended by Juba Monitor staff from all departments and members of the board of directors. The Managing Editor, OdongoOdoyo, briefed the guests on the role played by the newspaper before calling on Ms. Nimiriano to address the gathering at the newspaper’s premises.

Yesterday, the entire Juba Monitor family celebrated the journey from Khartoum Monitor to Juba which was initiated then it became obvious after earnest consultation that the birth of Juba Monitor led and championed by the late Alfred Taban, the doyen of journalism in the country. His vision and others in the board of directors with like minds, were to ensure that the birth and independence of the new nation, South Sudan, coincided with the new look Juba Monitor. The newspaper has remained a voice of and for the people going beyond the country by establishing links in Kenya and Uganda. Efforts to capture Khartoum was not successful due to the emergence of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic although plans are afoot to meet the desired need of the management and the loving readership of this leading English Daily Newspaper which has struggled through many challenges to consistently remain in the market without missing a day and improving the media structure in the country.