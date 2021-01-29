Journalists’ remarkable training in Egypt

By Nema Juma

Egypt is home to many countries including fellow African countries, especially South Sudan, the youngest country.

Over one thousand South Sudanese among Sudanese are leaving in Egypt, most of them were refugees from the ongoing conflicts that have led to the loss of lives.

Egypt hosted South Sudanese Journalists to attend four weeks training to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries. This historic training was organized by the African Media Center in the state Ministry of Information in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Over 17 journalists from different media houses both from government owned television and radio SSBC and private media houses under AMDISS attended the training.

Not only training did the journalists enjoy but also delicious food while in Egypt of course you can’t do without a local Kushari, full Masri and vegetables among others.

In the course of the training, various lecturers from different institutions in Egypt and the visit of the Egyptian state Minister of Information, Minister of Youth and Sports, Egyptian Minister of immigration and field trips like site visits made was a journey that journalists will always remember.

One remarkable site visit was at the Media Production City, which was open in 1997 to encourage the film talent at all level.

This Egyptian Media Production City has helped film makers and artists to enhance their work. It is also called the mini city, a city full of state of art technology and latest equipment. The production house has the most advanced outdoor shooting facilities and most skilled people.

The Egyptian Media Production City is a public company listed on Egyptian Exchange since 1999, the media city also contains an International Academy for Media Science. The next visit was to the Pyramids in Giza, the team was taken at night where they were introduced the history of the Giza Pyramids and the next day, they went back to the pyramids which were covered by the haze but later from 10:00 AM to noon were clear but off although they

According to the tour guide, in December and January, the pyramids are always hazy especially in the morning hours but from 10:00 AM to noon they, go off,

“the best time to visit the Giza pyramids is during winter,” he said.

The Great pyramids of Giza were built over twenty years ago during the reign of King Khufu (2589-2566 BCE and it is also known as Cheop).

It is the oldest and largest of the three pyramids in the Giza Pyramid Complex bordering present day in the greater Cairo –Egypt.

According to the guide, the great pyramids were the tallest structures made by the human hands in the world.

In the second week of the visit, the journalists went to Alexandria, the largest city along the Mediterranean Sea which was also called the bride of the Mediterranean by the locals and it is the sixth largest in the Arab world, known as the major economic center as well.

Alexandria as a city was named after its founder Alexandria the Great, according to the tour guide, Islam Asem who said that this Greek man came from his country Macedonia after uniting the whole island Greece and after that he went to defeat Turkish the Persian empire but as Egypt those days was under the invasion and he said he had to invade this, and because there was enough food and materials, he wanted to come to Egypt so that he could weaken the Persian empire.

In his part, he said that Alexandria the Great went to Egypt in 3031DC (4centuries) by then the capital of Egypt was near Giza in the place called Mansis and then he spent one night and he told one guard whom he found there that,

“you’re my son, you have to make Egyptians trust in me,” as the last Pharaoh in Egypt with royal blood.

“Alexandria the Great was not like the Egyptians as he only spoke in Greek, so those guards and the high priest helped him to convince the Egyptians,” Dr. Islam said.

He became a Pharaoh of Egypt and he change his name to Egyptian called Khartus.

He later left Egypt and went to Asia where he died at 33 years old in 332 DC in Babylnia (Iraq).

On arrival, the team first stopped at the royal gallery museum where an inestimable collection of jewels and jewelry of the Muhammad Ali Dynasty are kept, and where statues and decorative arts are also exhibited in the rooms and lobbies.

From the watching the jewelry and museum, the team found their way to Qaitbay, the former military base for Alexandria city under military rule of Mohammed Ali Bash. This was one of the most important defensive strong holds, not only in Egypt but along the Mediterranean Sea Coast.

According to the tour guide, it was used as a military strategy site to see enemies. It was another day and the journalists were ready to visit the largest Biblical library and the most significant library in the world. The major library and cultural center on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in the Egyptian city of Alexandria.

This library was part of a larger research institution called Mouseion which indicated to the muses the nine goddesses of the art.

The foreign relations between Egypt and outside countries are Egyptian government’s external relations with them. Egypt foreign policy operates along a non-aligned level, factors such as population size, historical events, military strength, diplomatic expertise and strategic geographical position give Egypt extensive political influence in the middle East, Africa and within non-aligned movement as a whole.