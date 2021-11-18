Journalists learn constitution and parliamentary reporting

By James Atem Kuir

Journalists from various media houses in Juba had been trained to acquire skills on parliamentary reporting and key aspects of constitution-making as South Sudanese are set to writing a permanent constitution.

The two-day capacity building workshop was organized by the Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS) in collaboration with the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The training was meant to equip the Journalists with the necessary skills to inform the public about the ongoing constitution-making and get familiarized with the basic parliamentary proceedings and jargons.

“This capacity building workshop is very important because we are in the middle of process of constitution-making which is a people led process and our population expect us (journalists) report about constitution-making processes, but if we ourselves do not understand these processes, then we cannot help the population understand what is going on,” said UJOSS President.

The training sessions featured lectures and presentations from media experts and national members of parliament.

Sapana Abui, Media Authority (MA) Director-general encouraged journalists to always observe ethics and codes of conduct to avoid conflicts with security forces.

Meanwhile one of the participants from Catholic radio network Ginaba Lino applauded the Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS), UNMISS and UNESCO , for organizing such a training adding that it was his first training he had ever attended about the parliamentary reporting and asked them to organized more trainings.

He added that he normally used to wonder on how to start when he would be assigned to go and report about the parliament, especially the procedures used when going to report in the parliament as through the training he has learnt a lot of things.

“Today I have captured more, especially on how to report about the parliament and what to do, what kind of criteria should I use as a journalist when reporting about the parliament sitting,”

Ginaba said that he had learnt about what were the roles they should consider as a journalists when covering such kind of events as they should know that they are journalists and should always think and know what they were doing when reporting for the parliament.