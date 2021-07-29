Journalists Donate Food Items to Orphans in Yambio

By Baraka John

Journalists working for different Media Houses in Yambio County of Western Equatoria State on Tuesday donated various food items to orphans who are under the care of South Sudan Evangelical Lutheran Church Orphanage.

The food items include 50kg of rice, 50kg of maize flour, 50kg of beans, 25kg of sugar, 10 litters of cooking oil, 25 bars of laundry soap, and dozens of tea leaves among others.

Last week, the Journalists organized a friendly match between Yambio Local Artists and Yambio Media Team to raise funds to support the orphans.

There are twenty four Orphans under the care of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of South Sudan/Sudan who lost their parents during the conflict that erupted in Juba in 2016 and spread across Yambio County resulting in the killing and displacement of the local population .

The Administration of South Sudan Evangelical Lutheran Church took the initiative to open an orphanage center known as “House of hope orphanage Yambio.”

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Mr. Christopher Gaaniko Ginaba the captain of Yambio Media Team said the initiative was to extend support to vulnerable children who lost their beloved ones during the conflict.

“We as media practitioners thought that we can support our community. Sometime back, we visited the Orphanage and identified some of the challenges facing the orphans including shortage of food. So, we hosted a fundraising event through football match to raise some cash to buy some food items for these children who lost their parents. I am glad that we the Journalists have achieved our planned mission,” Ginaba said.

The Yambio Media Team captain is appealing to fellow South Sudanese to help vulnerable members of their communities with the little support they may have.

Mr. Love was one of the artists who took part in the football match to raise funds. He expressed his gratitude while joining the journalists in handing over the food stuff to the Orphanage Center.

“It’s time for us to realize that we have people in our communities who cannot afford to have food on their table or clothing for themselves, so the little support they received will help them ,” Mr. Love said.

Meanwhile one of the Matron Fozia Clement Martin who warmly received the food items on behalf of the Center’s Administration said the food stuff will help the children.

“We are very happy with your support. That’s what God wants. These children lost their parents during the civil war, although the Church is helping them, so it’s a collective responsibility to support them with everything that you have,” Fozia added.

The twenty four Orphans are learning at the Evangelical Lutheran Church Primary School with the support of the Church which provides scholastic materials and school uniforms.