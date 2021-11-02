jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtJournalists celebrate IDEI
A foot for thought

Journalists celebrate IDEI

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Today journalists in South Sudan are commemorating International Day to End Impunity on Crimes Committed against Journalists (IDEI}. Under the theme: “Countering threats of violence and crimes against journalists to protect freedom of expression for all”. It is a great day for journalists all over the world. A day to remember the suffering journalists went through and how they overcome some of them.

In South Sudan it was not easy for journalists to endure other challenges they faced and still facing from time to time. The violence they went through during the time of conflicts in various places within the country. One of the activities for the event is football match between journalists and police on 3rd of November 2021 at 9: 00- 11 am, in Munuki Major Seminary. It is going to be friendly kind of match to create close relationship between police and journalists.

The organising committee expect journalists should attend the event in big number and participate fully during the panel discussions. It is their day to enjoy and share challenges facing them in different places. Every year journalists are coming together for the celebrations and to remember their colleagues who died in the field due to violence in the world.

The celebration is taking place at Grand Hotel Juba from 7:30 and will end at 4:00pm. All journalists and invited guests are expected to come in time as an honour to the event. For journalists to overcome their challenges, they have to unite and cooperate in the country. Lack of unity would make us not support one other.

The expectation of journalists could be a solutions to the problems facing them in the media industry.  That could not happen if it was not said in such event. On the other hand, severe conflicts in the country had affected the work of journalists and made others to quick the country. Many of them became refugees in the neighbouring countries and beyond.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Parents should have good relations with children

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor It is important for parents to have good relationship with their children in the families. Many children have been far from their parents due to lack of good relationship. A mother should play her role as mother and at the same time should have good relations with her daughters; a father should have the same. Sometimes as parents, you can treat your children in an administrative way, to educate them to be good children in the society and community. On the other hand,...
A foot for thought

S. Sudan and Ethiopian established border trade

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday it was published in the newspaper that South Sudan and Ethiopian were to open the border between Juba and Addis Ababa to boost trade between the two countries. The information further said they had already opened border in Pagak and planned to open another two soon.  That was a positive remark and is going to encourage traders and increase better relationship between the two countries. What would happen is to involve trade unions in this programs for the reason that they will...
A foot for thought

East Africa launched Economic report

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday East Africa Regional Economic Launched report for the year 2021, it was said that the existence of COVID – 19 Pandemic had affected economic in Africa. Each country has its domestic crisis and need to overcome the challenges. It was discussed that each country should increase production to overcome economic crisis. During the penal discussions, many issues were raised on how to recover the gap which occurred during the period of Pandemic.  Several countries have started to recover but others were not....
A foot for thought

The formation of land committee is a positive step

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor the report published in the newspaper yesterday said that the Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development Michael Chiangiek launched committee to collect information in the areas that were not demarcated.  The information further said the group is going to start their work in Gumbo Today and it would continue in other areas. It was not clear which strategic they were going to use during the period they are in the field. Otherwise, there are many things that may go wrong in the...
error: Content is protected !!