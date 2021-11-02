Journalists celebrate IDEI

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Today journalists in South Sudan are commemorating International Day to End Impunity on Crimes Committed against Journalists (IDEI}. Under the theme: “Countering threats of violence and crimes against journalists to protect freedom of expression for all”. It is a great day for journalists all over the world. A day to remember the suffering journalists went through and how they overcome some of them.

In South Sudan it was not easy for journalists to endure other challenges they faced and still facing from time to time. The violence they went through during the time of conflicts in various places within the country. One of the activities for the event is football match between journalists and police on 3rd of November 2021 at 9: 00- 11 am, in Munuki Major Seminary. It is going to be friendly kind of match to create close relationship between police and journalists.

The organising committee expect journalists should attend the event in big number and participate fully during the panel discussions. It is their day to enjoy and share challenges facing them in different places. Every year journalists are coming together for the celebrations and to remember their colleagues who died in the field due to violence in the world.

The celebration is taking place at Grand Hotel Juba from 7:30 and will end at 4:00pm. All journalists and invited guests are expected to come in time as an honour to the event. For journalists to overcome their challenges, they have to unite and cooperate in the country. Lack of unity would make us not support one other.

The expectation of journalists could be a solutions to the problems facing them in the media industry. That could not happen if it was not said in such event. On the other hand, severe conflicts in the country had affected the work of journalists and made others to quick the country. Many of them became refugees in the neighbouring countries and beyond.

May God bless us all.